Los Angeles: Five members of a family, including three children, were killed in a shooting incident at a residence in Southern California, police said, adding that the suspect was believed to be among the dead.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper, the incident occurred Saturday in Paradise Hill, a city located 35 km north of US-Mexico border, reports Xinhua news agency.

The police said they took the first 911 call at 6.49 a.m.and when they arrived on scene, they found several people from gunshot wounds. A three-year-old boy, a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were found dead inside.

A five-year-old boy and nine-year-old boy were taken to a hospital but also died. An 11-year-old boy was also hospitalized.

Matt Dobbs from San Diego Police Department said that a mother and four children lived in a granny flat adjacent to the main house, where other family members lived, but it was unclear how many people total lived in the compound.

Police found a gun in the house, but did not disclose its type, name of victims, or motive of the killer.