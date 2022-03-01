New Delhi: We live in a world where we are constantly occupied with either work, daily chores, technology, etc. and therefore we fail to take out time for ourselves. The importance of self-care, mental and physical well-being is highly undermined.

In the continuous mission to help one age gracefully and radiate a feeling of internal harmony, many individuals are looking for a natural, reasonable choice that will help them look and feel good. Face yoga is a natural choice to help achieve enduring outcomes.

Face yoga includes massage and activities that stimulate the muscles, skin, and lymphatic framework. This procedure is intended to mellow and loosen up your face muscles to help get rid of tension, stress, and worry. This may also assist you to stop making facial expressions associated with these feelings. In addition to this, individuals these days have trouble falling asleep. People all over the world are not enjoying the average amount of sleep that they used to decades ago. Face yoga has also proved to be beneficial in helping one sleep at night.

Here are the types of face yoga you can practise anywhere:

* Forward folds carry fresh blood and oxygen to the skin, which boasts a healthy glow.

* Back bending tones up and makes the front neck muscles firm, while twists firm the side of the face and release neck pressure.

* Slower kinds of yoga that include holding poses for increased periods might offer you a greater amount of a chance to carry this attention to your facial muscles. This includes Hatha, Yin, or supportive yoga. You can likewise deal with loosening up your face muscles during your meditation, pranayama, or yoga Nidra practice.

Some simple Facial yoga exercises are as follows:

* An eye massage where you close your fists but push your thumbs towards your eyes in a circular motion helps you get rid of dark circles and release stress

* The simple exercise of blinking your eyes helps in improving vision

* Lifting your chin by your thumbs helps you get rid of your double chin, cheek squeezing to improve blood circulation by squeezing and grabbing the flesh

* Placing both index fingers on either side of the nose directly next to the corner of the inner eye helps to sleep better

Everyday Facial Yoga harmonizes our human connection to our facial expressions, movements, facial muscles and nerves. Facial yoga is less painless than surgery which temporarily makes fine lines and wrinkles disappear. This is one reason it’s been gaining so much popularity. Facial yoga gives you the benefits of a facelift without any chemicals injected into your skin. Though achieving results is really slow, good things usually take time. Facial yoga is the latest craze in India for people regardless of their age.