Thiruvananthapuram/ New Delhi: Five members of a family in Kerala have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of infected people in the country to 39. This comes after Ladakh reported Saturday two cases of the deadly disease while one person was infected by coronavirus in Tamil Nadu.

Sources said the family had recently visited Italy, one of the nations that reported the most cases of coronavirus. State health Minister KK Shailaja said the family did not share their travel history at the airport and were not screened. “They also refused to be hospitalised initially and we had to persuade them,” the minister said. The question however, remains as to whether the passports of the five were checked when they arrived back in India. Then automatically it would have come to the notice of the administration’s eyes that the five had visited Italy.

There is child among the five people who tested positive. “The child and the parents had recently travelled to Italy. After returning, they met some relatives. It was the relatives who approached a hospital with symptoms and they were isolated. The family which travelled to Italy was isolated later,” said Shailaja.

Agencies