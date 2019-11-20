Kolkata: Eden Gardens will host India’s first ever day-night Test match as the second match of the ongoing series against Bangladesh starts November 22.

Sourav Ganguly’s first stint as BCCI president: Current BCCI President and former captain of the Indian cricket team Sourav Ganguly drove innovation in Indian cricket by introducing the pink ball Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Pink is the new Red: Kolkata turns pink with the first ever D/N Test match. It paves the way for the nation to host many more pink ball matches making the pink ball the new red ball.

Test Cricket — The marquee event in Cricket: Cricket made its mark in sporting culture for the first time way back in the 1800s with the introduction of Test cricket.

Eden Gardens — Creating History: Eden Gardens, the mecca of Indian cricket has witnessed a few historic records. Harbhajan Singh became the first Indian to take a hat-trick in Test cricket against Australia in 2001 and Rohit Sharma became the highest individual scorer in ODI cricket with his epic 264 against Sri Lanka. Now Eden Gardens will host India’s first ever day and night Test.

Star Sports celebrates ‘Pink Ball’ with unlimited content: A week of cricket celebration on Star Sports will bring exclusive segments which showcase the making of the first pink ball test in India at the Eden Gardens, with exclusive sneak peeks of players preparing for the historic day. Star Sports experts and talent create excitement around the pink ball match as India reaches this cricketing milestone.