Millions suffer from depression, one of the most common mental health problems. It’s a serious medical illness that negatively affects how you feel, the way you think and how you act.

Fortunately, it is treatable. However, many of us suffering from depression don’t understand it, which makes silent depression even more dangerous. Some people simply don’t know how to express their emotions, share their feelings and even don’t feel comfortable to do so.

Here are the five sign of depression:

Feeling alone: Feeling alone is one of the key signs of depression as the disorder takes up all of the person’s energy. Depression makes it very difficult to carry on with day to day life works because the pain becomes too unbearable. What’s worse is that we don’t know about what pain we are suffering from. Withdrawal of contacts with friends and families: Depression takes a person’s energy levels to the point where even getting out of bed can seem like running a marathon. The depression increases the constant thoughts of hopelessness and despair combined with high stress, poor appetite. A person that suffers from depression might even start withdrawing from friendships and family life because they have no energy left for them. Reduce appetite: A sudden reduces in appetite can be a warning of depression. If you notice unusual eating habits in a friend or loved one, they could be suffering silently from depression. Unsound sleeping: If any person has trouble falling or staying asleep, then the person is suffering from depression. The regular symptom is someone you know complains of sleep problems on a regular basis, he or she might have depression. Workaholic: Sometimes people use work to cover up their emotions as they see work as an excuse to escape how they feel, a distraction for the torment that their mind causes them. If you notice someone staying late at work most nights of the week, they might actually be silently depressed and not just a workaholic.

PNN