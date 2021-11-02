The relationship between husband and wife is considered very sacred and transparent but at times they hide things from each other. There are also many things which the husband hesitates to tell his wife.

Though, sharing things increases compatibility, love and trust among couples. It is not worth hiding things from your better half. But, there are certain things that husbands hesitate to share with their wives.

In this article let us tell you something about it.

Late night party: There are husbands who party with friends, but keep it a secret. Many times, they hang out with friends even by pretending to have more work in the office and this habit remains even after their marriage. People hide from their wives about having a late night party. Reason is they want to be free from everything while spending time with friends.

Jealous: Husbands always feel jealous when they see their wives talking to their male friends or office buddies or getting close with someone. They do not speak openly about it, but they take out their frustration through some other way.

Financial transaction: Many people hide their bank balance from their wives, because they feel that if they tell the account details to the wife, then they will have to give the account of every transaction. Many people hide from their wives and send money to their parents.

Female friends: Husbands also hide about their female friends from their wives, whether it is from office or other workplace. The husband feels that friendship may be in danger if wife comes to know about it.

Habit: Many times it happens that the husband does not like the habits of his wife, but hesitates to tell his wife. They feel that if I tell about this habit then there may be a silent war between the two.