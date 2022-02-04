Pune: Five labourers were killed and as many injured after the slab of a building under construction collapsed in Pune, police said Friday.

The incident occurred at Shastrinagar in Yerwada area of the city late Thursday night, an official said.

Police detained three persons in this connection and also registered a case against a contractor, he said.

“A net of steel bars meant to build a slab at the basement level collapsed late Thursday night. Five labourers working at the time died on the spot and five others were injured,” Rohidas Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V), said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital and they are out of danger, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

“Pained by the mishap at an under-construction building in Pune. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that all those injured in this mishap recover at the earliest,” he tweeted.

According to the official, fire brigade and police personnel carried out an operation to rescue those trapped under the debris at the site.

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta and city civic chief Kunal Kumar visited the site.

“A raft foundation slab collapsed due to the absence of spacing and support. A committee has been formed under the supervision of the district collector to conduct an inquiry into the incident. The College of Engineering, Pune (COEP) has also been roped in to find faults, if any, in the construction. Based on the report, action will be taken,” Kumar said.

Gupta said, “We have registered a case against a contractor and detained three persons in connection with the incident.”