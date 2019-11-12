Since the time he took over the captaincy of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, Shreyas Iyer hasn’t given a reason to be disappointed so far. Since the earning the cap of Emerging Player award on IPL debut two seasons ago, he has gone from strength to strength.

The reason behind success, like many others, is of course thorough workout. “Working out in the gym is my way of meditation,” Iyer wrote on Instagram. Iyer follows a mix of outdoor and indoor workouts to keep himself fit. Let us now check the five workouts that the cricketer approves to stay fit.

Running

Iyer has always stressed on running and it’s no wonder he does it without fail. But before doing that, one must possess a good pair of running shoes and choose a track closeby. Starting with jogging, one can increase the speed once you gain stamina.

TRX training

This is a special type of suspension training exercise that mandates the involvement of a TRX Suspension Trainer. By this technique. One will leverage gravity along with body weight. This particular energy packed form with CrossFit routines will strength, balance, flexibility and core stability.

Swimming

Swimming is an integral part of one’s workout. A 30-minute dip in the pool can help one maintain a certain weight and that’s actually the beginning of journey from fit to fab, besides the fun factor that one associates it with.

Spinning

Spinning is basically indoor cycling and is one of the most popular activities in terms of workout, although it can be replaced by long distance running which also has the same benefits for an individual. This will help one burn calories at a desired pace and lose weight in a brisk time.

Step-ups

Step-ups are undoubtedly the best butt exercise available. This can be done with or without the use of weights. Add step-ups between your abs and arms work out to retain your energy and healthy heart rate. Through this, tough leg muscles are trained independently.