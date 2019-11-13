Shreyas Iyer is currently one of the best batsman in the Indian team. He is loved by his fans for his skills and batting style. Since earning the cap of Emerging Player award on his IPL debut, he has gone from strength to strength.

Shreyas hasn’t given a reason for his fans to be disappointed so far. He attributes his success to thorough workout. Iyer follows a mix of outdoor and indoor workouts to keep himself fit.

“Working out in the gym is my way of meditation,” Iyer wrote on Instagram.

Check 5 workouts that the cricketer approves to stay fit:

Running: Iyer has always stressed on running.Starting with jogging, one can increase the speed once you gain stamina.

TRX training: This is a special type of suspension training exercise that mandates the involvement of a TRX Suspension Trainer. By this technique, one will leverage gravity along with body weight. This particular energy packed form with CrossFit routines will strength, balance, flexibility and core stability.

Swimming: Swimming is an integral part of one’s workout. A 30-minute dip in the pool can help one maintain a certain weight and that’s actually the beginning of journey from fit to fab, besides the fun factor that one associates it with.

Spinning: Spinning is basically indoor cycling and is one of the most popular activities in terms of workout, although it can be replaced by long distance running which also has the same benefits for an individual. This will help one burn calories at a desired pace and lose weight in a brisk time.

Step-ups: Step-ups are undoubtedly the best butt exercise available. This can be done with or without the use of weights. Add step-ups between your abs and arms work out to retain your energy and healthy heart rate. Through this, tough leg muscles are trained independently.