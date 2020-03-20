Jaleswar: Raibania, a fringe and a backward area in Balasore district, is known for its antique fort and tourism centre. The place will soon see an overhaul of infrastructure under Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission (SPMRM).

Notably, the Centre launched the Mission in 2016 with an outlay of Rs. 5142.08 crore. This unique programme is designed to deliver catalytic interventions to rural areas on the threshold of growth.

The Centre makes a funding support of up to 30% of the estimated investment for each Rurban cluster while 70% of the fund is to be mobilized by the states.

A five-year plan has been drawn up for its development and Rs 1.72 crore will be invested for the purpose, a report said. Solar energy will feed a major part of lighting facilities. 36 high mast light posts and 505 general light posts will be installed in the areas.

In the five years, an estimated Rs 108 crore will be utilized for development of various sectors in 11 panchayats under Jaleswar block.

As Raibania is neglected and a backward area, this area is the only region earmarked for carrying out massive development activities by the government under the Rurban scheme.

Six high mast lights will be installed around Gadachandi inside Raibania fort while two to three high mast lights have been allotted to each panchayat.

51 street lights will be set up in Sardhabandh panchayat; 52 in Olmar; 42 in Kalika;; 61 in Raibania; 61 in Shyamnagar; 41 in Khuamajhisahi; 51 in Bardiha; 41 in Chamargan; 30 in Kalama; 30 in Makidia and 30 in Khuada.

PNN