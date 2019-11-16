Dharmasala: As many as 50 students of two different schools under this block in Jajpur district were taken ill after consuming mid-day meal Saturday.

After having their mid-day meals, some 30 students of Sibantpur UP School complained of nausea.

Taking the complaint of the children seriously, teachers and staff of the school rushed them to Dharmasala community health centre (CHC) where they were treated.

Preliminary enquiry confirmed the presence of a dead lizard in the food which likely contaminated it.

In the second incident, twenty students of Bamphu UP School had to be rushed to the Dharmasala CHC with similar complaints after having their mid-day meal. Here rotten eggs given in the meals were blamed.

That said, nearly 40 students have been discharged from the CHC after preliminary treatment. The remaining continue to be under medical care, it was learnt.

PNN