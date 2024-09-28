Padmapur: Water of Vamshadhara River flowing through Rayagada district has failed to be of any benefit for the residents. Despite the state government making plans at various points of time in the last five decades to use the water, it has failed to proceed further in this regard. Sources said the then state government had planned to construct a barrage on the river at Panidangar in Gunupur sub-division in 1960 as per an agreement signed with the Andhra Pradesh government.

However, the plan failed to make any headway and has been lying in cold storage for the last 50 years. Similarly, another plan for linking of Vamshadhara River with Rushikulya River in 2005 also failed to make any progress. This only highlights the inefficiency of the previous state governments, it is alleged. Former chief minister Giridhar Gamang had then said that Panidangar project will benefit thousands of farmers and also help in controlling floods if it is implemented near Gudari on the upstream of the river. Later, the BJD government ruled the state for 25 years, but the project did not see light of the day. Reports said the Vamshadhara river flows through Odisha and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The then Andhra government had first planned to construct a barrage at Gota near Hiramandal in 1962. However, both the states were at loggerheads after the then Biju Patnaik-led government opposed the project proposed by the neighbouring state. The then Andhra chief minister tried to influence the Union government and win its favour.

As a result, the then Union Water Resources minister engineer KL Rao visited the site and ruled that both the states have 50 per cent share on the river water. Accordingly, the Centre permitted Odisha for construction of a barrage at Panidangar. It also simultaneously gave green signal to Andhra for construction of a barrage on the river at Gota near Hiramandal in the neighbouring state. Later, a meeting was convened and representatives of both the state signed an agreement in this regard. Accordingly, the Andhra government constructed a barrage at Gota near Hiramandal and thereby, helped irrigate its farmlands by the left canal of the barrage. However, the Odisha government did not construct any barrage as per the agreement and remained silent. Recently, the matter came up in the state Assembly when Gunupur MLA Satyajit Gamang questioned about revival of the Panidangar project. Replying to the question, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that the state government has plans for the construction of the project near Gudari on the upstream of the river.

Meanwhile, the proposed project has been included in the Lower Vamshadhara Irrigation Project and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been submitted to the Central Water Commission for its approval. Gunupur MLA Satyajeet Gomango said that Panidangar project and linking of Vamshadhara River with Rushikulya water are two longstanding issues. When implemented, the project will benefit the residents of Gunupur, Gudari and Kashinagar. Farmer Tripati Prasad Nishank said that the implementation of Panidangar project and linking of Vamshadhara river will benefit thousands of farmers in Rayagada and Gajapati districts preventing wastage of the river water. He appreciated the Gunupur MLA for raising the 50-year-old issue in the state Assembly. Tripati Gamang, leader of CPI-ML, said that thousands could benefit from the river if the state government takes steps for early implementation of Panidangar project.