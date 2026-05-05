Bhubaneswar: Beginning his three-day business trip to Gujarat, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday said Odisha is set to emerge as a “power” in the eastern region of the country.

Majhi said this while addressing a gathering of about 500 industry representatives from across the country at the Odisha Investors’ Meet Roadshow in Ahmedabad.

He wooed the investors by asserting that Odisha has everything, from a long coastline to mineral and natural resources required for industries.

“Gujarat has powered India’s west. Odisha is now ready to power India’s east, offering scale, speed, and strategic access to the next frontier of growth. For industries looking ahead, Odisha presents not just an opportunity, but a long-term competitive advantage,” Majhi told the industries at an event in Ahmedabad, an official release issued by the CMO said.

He emphasised that India’s next phase of economic expansion will be stronger and more balanced with the rise of eastern India, placing Odisha at the centre of this transformation.

“We are here with a clear message: Odisha is ready for the next chapter of India’s industrial growth. We invite industry to explore, invest, and grow with us as we build a future-ready industrial ecosystem,” he stated.

The roadshow was marked by focused engagements and two sectoral roundtables, including a Textile Round Table, and direct interactions with industry leaders, enabling meaningful dialogue on investment opportunities, policy support, and facilitation mechanisms.

The chief minister also chaired 26 one-on-one meetings, reflecting Odisha’s commitment to responsive governance and investor-centric engagement. Discussions spanned a wide range of sectors, highlighting the state’s growing capabilities across both established and emerging industries, the statement said.

During sectoral interactions, particularly in textiles, the CM highlighted the deep cultural and economic connect between Odisha and Gujarat.

“From the sacred land of Lord Jagannath in Puri to the revered Dwarka of Gujarat, our states share enduring cultural and civilisational ties. Gujarat has long been a leader in textiles, and Odisha is emerging strongly with a supportive ecosystem, skilled workforce, and policy-driven growth,” he said.

“We are building integrated industrial ecosystems that enable industries to invest, expand, innovate, and grow sustainably over the long term,” he said, adding that Odisha’s geography is a strategic advantage with a long coastline and operational ports.

“We offer direct access to the Bay of Bengal and the Indo-Pacific growth corridor, creating a strong platform for global connectivity and trade,” he noted.

Stating that investors come where there is trust in intent, in systems, and in leadership, Majhi said “Odisha was committed to ensure intent translates into action through transparency, responsiveness, and delivery.”

The tour focuses on textiles, chemicals and petrochemicals, metals & downstream industries, and pharmaceuticals.

The Gujarat programme is being held after “successful roadshows” in Hyderabad and Kolkata, officials said.

Key outcomes are expected to include the signing of MoUs and exchange of Investment Intention Forms (IIFs), reflecting growing investor confidence in Odisha, the officials said, adding that the CM-led delegation will visit Mundra Port May 6 to explore opportunities in logistics and port-based industries and an investor interaction in Vadodara May 7.

The delegation will also visit Kevadia as part of the programme.