Baripada: Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district is set to restore 500 hectares of degraded grassland as part of a major habitat improvement initiative aimed at increasing the population of herbivores and, in turn, supporting the growth of its tiger population.

Forest officials said the restoration programme will focus on reviving grazing areas overrun by invasive vegetation and poor-quality grasses, improving the prey base for tigers while strengthening the reserve’s overall ecosystem.

Field Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve and Regional Chief Conservator of Forests Prakash Chand Gogineni said the project would be implemented across the reserve’s north and south divisions using native grass species collected from agricultural fields, roadside areas and other local habitats.

A dedicated grass seed nursery is also being established to ensure a steady supply of indigenous seeds for future restoration work.

The reserve covers about 2,750 sq km, of which nearly 1,250 hectares have been developed as grasslands. However, more than 500 hectares have deteriorated due to invasive plant species and unchecked vegetation, reducing their suitability as grazing grounds.

Officials said the restored grasslands would be opened to wildlife after another seed cycle next year.

The initiative is expected to improve habitat quality, increase herbivore populations and enhance prey availability for tigers, contributing to the long-term conservation of the species in Similipal.