Pottangi: Deputy Secretary Jitendra Kumar Patra, who was deputed from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha, reviewed the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 exercise in Kotia panchayat under Pottangi block of Koraput district Monday.

Patra visited the border panchayat as part of his district tour and inspected several polling stations where the revision exercise is underway. He reviewed the process of receiving claims and objections from electors and examined applications seeking inclusion, deletion and correction of names in the electoral roll.

During the visit, Patra interacted with election officials, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and other field-level personnel to assess the progress of the revision exercise and the implementation of guidelines at the grassroots level. He was briefed on the number of applications received so far and the measures being taken to ensure their timely verification and disposal.

Emphasising the need for a transparent, impartial and error-free electoral roll, Patra directed officials to scrutinise all claims and objections strictly in accordance with the prescribed procedures and dispose of them within the stipulated timeframe.

He also instructed officials to ensure that no eligible voter faces inconvenience while availing of the revision process and to facilitate prompt redressal of genuine applications.

District administration and election department officials accompanied Patra during the inspection. Pottangi Tehsildar Debendra Bahadur Singh Dharua was also present.

Officials apprised the deputy secretary of the overall progress of the SIR-2026 exercise and the status of claims and objections received from voters across the panchayat.