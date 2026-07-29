Kendrapada: In an effort to strengthen access to justice at the grassroots level, Dinabandhu Sahu Law College in Kendrapada district has launched a free primary legal aid and counselling centre at Guhalisingh Gram Panchayat in Derabish block, which has been adopted by the institution.

Vice-Chancellor of Madhusudan Law University, Prof Shibaram Tripathy inaugurated the centre by unveiling its plaque.

Speaking on the occasion, he underscored the importance of free legal aid in ensuring justice for all and said that law students and faculty members have a crucial role in taking legal awareness and assistance to people at the grassroots level. He also stressed that women’s empowerment is essential for the overall development of society.

Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Santosh Kumar Mahapatra, who attended as the guest of honour, spoke on various aspects of the justice delivery system and highlighted the significance and effective implementation of free legal services.

The programme was presided over by Sujit Kumar Mohanty, chairman of the college’s governing body.

Principal Rabindra Kumar Bal delivered the welcome address and introduced the guests.

Senior faculty member Chiranjibi Panda outlined the action plan for the functioning of the legal aid and counselling centre at Guhalisingh Gram Panchayat.

Sarpanch Madhusmita Das welcomed the initiative, expressing confidence that it would improve access to legal assistance and benefit the residents of the panchayat.

The proceedings were conducted by college alumnus Akash Chandra Nayak, while Vice-Principal Kalindi Keshari Behera proposed the vote of thanks.

Faculty members, students, journalists and local residents attended the inaugural function.