Bhadrak: Operation Pari-III, the special drive jointly launched by Odisha police and Bhadrak district administration to trace out missing children, has entered its 12th day Saturday with 51 children rescued so far.

Following the direction of the superintendent of police (SP), two teams, led by nodal officer of Pari-III, DSP Suresh Jena, have been conducting raids at various places including roadside dhabas, hotels, garages, welding shops, fly ash brick kilns and other places.

Apart from the personnel from the district police, officials from child protection department, child line and labour department, para legal activists and members of social organizations have also formed the teams.

Friday alone, a total of nine children – seven from Basudevpur area and two from Edatal and Barikchhak areas – were rescued.

Sources in the Pari-III informed, all the 51 rescued children have been handed over to Child Welfare Committee and, then, they are being rehabilitated after getting their parents or guardians identified. Those who are being found out as orphans are being suitably rehabilitated in accordance with the Juvenile Justice Act.

PNN