Berhampur: Police seized more than 51 kilograms of cannabis from a van and arrested two persons Thursday in connection with the incident on NH-59 near Asurabandha area in Ganjam district.

The accused have been identified as Girish Kumar and Dusashan Barada, both residents of the same locality.

The police acting on tip-off about the illegal transporting of cannabis, intercepted a vehicle. On searching the vehicle, police found a huge quantity of cannabis stashed in sacks.

Besides the cannabis, police have also seized the vehicle in which it was being taken, mobile phones and cash from the possession of the two arrested.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and forwarded to court.

Notably, Ganjam police had seized December 13, more than 349 kilograms of cannabis and arrested three persons from Uttar Pradesh.

PNN