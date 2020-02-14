Bhubaneswar: Govenor Ganeshi Lal, during his speech on the maiden day of the Budget Session in Odisha Assembly, told the House that the state will see recruitment of 51 more judges by 2020 end for speedy disposal of legal cases.

He said that 41 judges have already been recruited in 2019. “For quick and speedy disposal of cases, my government has issued notification for establishment of six courts of different categories and has appointed 41 civil judges in Odisha Judicial Service during 2019 and will appoint 41 civil judges by the end of 2020.”

Lal also said that 341 public services of 25 departments are now being provided to citizens under Odisha Right to Public Services Act while 128 services of 17 departments are provided online. He also claimed that 1011 projects worth more than `3700 crore have been cleared by the single window system till now.

He said the state government has achieved debt sustainability from a position of debt stress. The debt-GSDP ratio has been brought down from 50.7 per cent in 2002-03 to 16.8 per cent in 2018-19.

The state government has brought services of agriculture under the 5Ts and Mo Sarkar programmes from December, 2019 with the objective of enhancing the delivery mechanism and reaching out to every corner of the state.