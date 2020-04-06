Bhubaneswar: Odisha is racing ahead in its preparedness to provide treatment facilities COVID-19 patients. Monday, the State government’s third facility, a 500-bed Odisha Covid Hospital, plus 20-bed ICU facility at SOA campus-2 has been made ready to serve.

The state facility will be managed by SUM Medical College & Hospital supported by MCL.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik interacted with the doctors and healthcare workers of the hospital through video conferencing and appreciated their commitment to serve people during this global pandemic. He also thanked Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Dharmendra Pradhan for their support and MCL for sponsoring this facility for the people of Odisha. The CM further appreciated SOA for setting up this facility in record time.

Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan appreciated the initiatives taken by the Odisha government in the fight against coronavirus. He also called upon all cutting across caste creed and party lines to follow the advice of both Govt of India and Govt of Odisha for the betterment of human society.

Union Minister of Mining and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi assured all support from Centre in this united fight against COVID-19. He also indicated about the establishment of more COVID-19 hospitals in Odisha in cooperation with PSUs under the mining ministry.

Two other COVID-19 hospitals have also been kept ready to meet any challenge that might come in future. Of these two hospitals, one has been developed by KIMS, a 500-bed facility, and the other being Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack with a facility of 125 beds.

Besides, at district level the district administration of Sundergarh has established a 200-bed dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Rourkela with Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital.

The total bed capacity for coronavirus patients now stands at 1345.

It was also informed that the State government has started work to set up 4 isolation bed facilities in 7000 Panchayats .The State government is also going to set up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in Angul and Kendrapada in cooperation with Sum Hospital.

