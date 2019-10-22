Chennai: You might have often seen cows roaming along the road in search of food every day. They too consume whatever eatable they find.

A case related to a cow reported in Tamil Nadu capital Chennai. Here, 52kgs of plastic has been extracted from the stomach of a cow.

After diagnosis the veterinarians decided to perform a procedure to remove the accumulated plastics waste.

According to media reports, the cow’s surgery was done at a Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) in Vepery. Surgeon P Selvaraj said that the cow had pain due to such a huge amount of plastic in the stomach of the cow. Subsequently, the yield of milk also dropped.

The surgery began at 11 am and ended at 4:30 pm. The entire procedure cost cow-owner Munirathanam a mere Rs70 — Rs 20 for registration and Rs 50 for the actual surgery — while the surgery in private veterinary hospital would be around Rs 35,000, which is almost half the cost of the cow.

According to doctors, it would have taken about two years to deposit 52kgs of plastic.