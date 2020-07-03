Cuttack: The number of COVID-19 positive persons zoomed past 700 mark in Cuttack after 81 new cases were reported from the district in the last 24 hours. With the fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally touched 702 in the district. The district reported its first 500 cases, June 25. After that it has taken only seven days to add the next 200 cases. Out of these 200 infections, 81 new cases were reported Friday.

Fifty five positive cases were detected from Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre while another 11 were identified from the isolation centre at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

The management of Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre has suspended outdoor services and sealed the main gate. The COVID-19 patients are being sent to coronavirus facilities for treatment. Fire brigade teams are sanitising the premises of the hospital.

Sources said out of the 55 who have tested positive for COVID-19, 54 were patients and their relatives. One staff nurse of the hospital has also tested positive for the disease.

Sources said the one of the patients must have contracted the disease from a family member. After that the virus must have infected others.

