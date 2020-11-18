Bhubaneswar: As many as 57 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Wednesday.

While 17 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 40 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 60 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 18th Nov (till 9am) pic.twitter.com/d5MuLCSxr3 — BMC (@bmcbbsr) November 18, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Wednesday, 30,284 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 29,418 have recovered. While there are 646 active cases, 199 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 3,10,920 with the detection of 868 new cases, while 15 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,575.