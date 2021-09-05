Teachers have a significant impact on our lives. They can be our friends, philosophers and guides through the thick and thin of life.

Teachers’ Day is observed in schools, colleges, and universities of India September 5 to commemorate the contribution of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and also to honour the efforts of teachers in every sphere of our lives.

This Teachers’ Day, if you’re confused about what to gift your teachers, here are a few gift ideas you can go for:

Photo Frame

A picture is worth a thousand words, so giving a personalised photo frame with the favourite picture of you and your teacher will make them feel extra special.

Good luck plants

Go green is the life motto for the times we live in. Plants are a sophisticated gift that also demonstrates your wisdom. Small plants, such as Money Plants, Lucky Bamboo, Snake Plants, Jade Plants, Potted Orchids, and so on will make an excellent Teachers’ Day gift. It will surely bring a smile to them.

Pen Set

For a teacher, a pen is the strongest weapon. You can give them an elegant pen set which will also be very useful for them.

Greeting Cards

A lovely greeting card can easily melt their heart. This Teachers’ Day, you can send a heartfelt greeting card to your mentor or teacher writing them how much they mean to you.