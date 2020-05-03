Jatani: As many as 593 Odia migrant workers from several districts who were stranded in Kerala owing to the nationwide lockdown reached Khordha Road station Sunday.

After the train reached platform 1 of the station, the Subhadra Bahini (a team of women RPF officers) and officers of district administration welcomed the passengers in the station.

The officials, with the help of medical team, have started thermal screening, registration and quarantine stamping of the expats at a temporary camp established outside the station.

Following the health screening, the returnees will be shifted to quarantine centres of their respective panchayats. The officials said that migrant workers will be allowed to return to their respective homes only after 14 days and only if they test negative for Covid-19.

Notably, the same train carrying migrant workers from Kandhamal, Ganjam, Rayagada, Boudh, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi districts reached Jagannathpur station in Ganjam district Sunday morning.

This first ‘Shramik Special’ train carried around 1,150 migrant workers. The highest number of those who returned are from Kandhamal district (382), followed by 283 from Kendrapara and 130 from Ganjam.

