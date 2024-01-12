Bhubaneswar: 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian Friday visited the Kalahandi and Sambalpur districts where he reviewed progress of various developmental projects and interacted with students during Nua-O programmes.

In Kalahandi, he interacted with college students during the Nua-O programme organised at the Manikeswari University Ground. He encouraged the students to use the platform to showcase their talents and in the process achieve overall personality development in addition to academic excellence. Citing examples of prominent personalities from the district, he inspired the students to work hard with self-confidence to achieve success in life.

Pandian also reviewed progress in construction of the 650-bed teaching hospital, 100-bed new hospital building at DHH and Cancer Care Centre at Saheed Rendo Majhi Medical College and Hospital, Bhawanipatna being built at a cost of Rs 275 crore. He instructed concerned officials to complete all remaining works at the earliest while adhering to the principles of 5T.

Later, he reviewed progress of development works at major temples: Maa Lankeshwari Temple, Belkhandi Temple, Manikeswari Temple and Jagannath Temple in Rampur, Maa Bhandagharani Temple in Dharamgarh, Budharaja Temple in Ampani being built at a cost of Rs 8.75 crore.

Notably, all these temple development projects were taken up in response to grievances received by Pandian during the visit to Kalahandi in May 2023.

In Sambalpur, the 5T Chairman reviewed progress of projects like improvement and restoration of sason main canal, development of Maa Ghanteswari Temple at Chiplima, historical Leaning Temple of Huma and tourism infrastructure development at Veer Surendra Sai Smrutipitha, Khinda being done at a cost of Rs 86 crore.

“Many of the above major projects have been taken up after the previous visit of Pandian to Kalahandi in May 2023 and Sambalpur in July 2023, when he attended the grievance meetings and took feedback from the public,” said an official.

Since his last visit in May and July, to Kalahandi and Sambalpur, based on petitions and feedback, Rs 895 crore worth of projects have been sanctioned in both the districts.