Bhubaneswar: 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian reviewed the progress of various development projects and interacted with students as well as the general public during his visit to Keonjhar, Sunday. Pandian took part in the NuaO programme at DD University ground, where he interacted with college students. The Nabin Odisha Chairman also motivated students to dream big and advised them to work hard with self-confidence as it would help them achieve success in life. The college transformation projects in the district will be completed by February, he said.

Pandian reviewed the progress of the ongoing work for the redevelopment of Maa Tarini temple in Ghatagaon with an allocation of Rs 50 crore. He took stock of the progress of Kanupur irrigation project, Anandapur barrage project, and mega lift irrigation projects being executed with an allocation of Rs 6,120 crore.

Once completed, the projects would help irrigate 2,44,550 acre of land. Later, he reviewed the construction of two instream storage structures at Santeibhanja and Telkoi. Both the projects, being executed with an allocation of Rs 96 crore, have been taken up based on the grievances and demands by the locals to Pandian during his visit to the district in June last year.

The 5T Chairman also reviewed the development of Bhimkund into a major tourist destination, which is being done with an allocation of Rs 19 crore. Development of Baladev Jew temple, Gupt Ganga, Brahmeswar temple, Sitabinji temple and Sidha mutt, all in Keonjhar which are being executed with a combined allocation of Rs 14 crore, were also reviewed by Pandian. The 5T Chairman also took stock of the progress of drinking water and road projects being executed with an allocation of Rs 4,287 crore. Pandian also interacted with the public at Silsuan in Keonjhar and received grievances on various issues and assured early resolution.

Some of the major projects have been taken up after Pandian’s Keonjhar visit in June 2023, when he attended grievance meetings and took feedback from the public.