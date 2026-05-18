Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, Monday congratulated the Congress’s Vadasseri Damodara Menon Satheesan on being sworn in as the chief minister of Kerala.

Patnaik, who was the longest-serving chief minister of Odisha, said he was hopeful that Kerala would reach new heights of development under Sathe’s opposition in the Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, Monday congratulated Congress’s Vadasseri Damodara Menon Satheesan on being sworn in as the Chief Minister under Satheesan’s leadership.

“Congratulate V D Satheesan ji on being sworn in as the chief minister of Kerala. I wish that under your leadership, the state reaches new heights of development. Best wishes,” Patnaik said in a social media post.

Congratulate Shri @vdsatheesan ji on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of #Kerala. I wish, under your leadership the state reaches new heights of development. Best wishes. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 18, 2026

Satheesan, who steered the Congress-led UDF back to power in Kerala after a decade by decimating the Left Front, took oath as Kerala chief minister along with his 20-member Cabinet.