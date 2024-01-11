Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T & Nabin Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian visited Khurda and Nayagarh Wednesday and reviewed the progress of various developmental works in these districts. He also interacted with students and general public. Pandian participated in the Nua-O programme at Haveli Padia in Khurda and interacted with students of all colleges of the district. He discussed with the students on Nua-O programme providing a platform for youngsters to showcase their talent and help achieve overall personality development in addition to their academic achievements. He asked them to work hard with self-confidence to achieve success. He visited Maa Bhagabati Temple at Banapur and reviewed the ongoing developmental works at Rs 33 crore. He also reviewed the ongoing developmental works of Maa Ugratara Shatipitha Temple for Rs 32 crore. The 5T Chairman also reviewed the progress of Major Projects in Khurda district – The establishment of 100 Bedded Sub-Divisional Hospital (SDH) at Begunia, the Establishment of Odisha Paika Academy and Research Centre at Khurda, and the development of 5 vending zones with 266 kiosks for Rs 8.80 crore in Khurda municipality.

All these projects have been taken up based on grievances received by Pandian during the visit to Khurda in August 2023. He also reviewed the progress of 3 Major ISS Projects – ISS across River Kuakhai in Pandara village, ISS across River Daya in Basantapur villages and ISS across River Kushabhadra in Ramachandrapur village being implemented at a total cost of Rs 277 crore. Pandian visited Mission Shakti Café at Banapur where he interacted with the Mission Shakti members managing the café. He appreciated their efforts in providing hygienic food at affordable rates to the customers. In Nayagarh, he reviewed other major projects – Kusumi Barrage at Rs 328 crore; Mega Piped Water Supply to different blocks and NACs for Rs 1782 crore; Development of Nilamadhav Temple, Kantilo for 31 crore; other major temple development projects at a total cost of Rs 40 crore; and major roads and bridges projects.

Some of the projects have been taken up after the previous visit of Pandian in July 2023 to Nayagarh when he attended the grievance meetings and took feedback from the locals. During the day, he interacted with the public at Paltan Padia, Banapur in Khurda district, and Jail Chowk Ground, Ranpur in Nayagarh. He received the grievances on various issues and assured early resolution.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP