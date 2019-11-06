Cuttack: VK Pandian, private secretary of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the Secretary of Transformation and Initiatives (5T), Wednesday paid a surprise visit at SCB Medical College and Hospital here to assess the status of the government healthcare facilities with other concerned officials.

Pandian, accompanied by National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) Director Shalini Pandit, Health Secreatry Pramod Meherdha, Works Secretary Krishan Kumar and Police Commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi took stock of the services for around one and a half hours.

The officials interacted with the patients, enquired about the quality of treatment, the conduct of doctors and nurses, disbursal of free medicines, food, and sanitation and diagnostics facilities.

The 5T Secretary said the team was visiting various parts of the state to check if the beneficiaries are reaping the benefits of the ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme.

He advised the doctors and paramedics to work sincerely to provide treatment to patients.

The 5T Secretary held discussions with SCB Medical College Dean Jayashree Mohanty, Superintendent Saroj Sahu and departmental heads over the various issues that SCB is facing.

It is worth mentioning that a meeting is scheduled to be held between Pandian and departmental heads of the hospital this evening during which an announcement of projects for the hospital is expected.

PNN