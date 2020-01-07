Jharsuguda: In a bid to get feedback and direct observation of healthcare delivery system, a Mo Sarkar Team led by 5T Secretary VK Pandian, Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Hota and Health Department Joint Secretary Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, made a surprise visit to Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital Tuesday.

With a view to assessing various infrastructural facilities, diagnostic services, availability of medicines and other services, the team interacted with several patients and their attendants in different wards and counters of the district hospital.

The team interacted with the patients and attendants at Maternity and Child Care, Surgery and Dialysis wards and collected feedback from them about various healthcare services being provided.

The team observed that there is an increased level of satisfaction among the patients and attendants regarding the State Government’s Mo Sarkar initiative.

After the inspection, a meeting was organised in the DHH premises where the Mo Sarkar team carried out detailed discussions with the doctors about the development of health care services.

The doctors appraised the state officials about the need for some necessary equipment for Laparoscopy, ENT and Eye divisions. The team also assured the doctors that the necessary equipment will be provided to the DHH at the earliest.

Jharsuguda Collector Saroj Kumar Samal, SP Ashwini Kumar Mohanty and CDMO Jagdish Barik accompanied the team.