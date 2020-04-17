Talcher: 5T secretary VK Pandian Friday visited Angul, Dhenkanal and Jagatsinghpur districts to review COVID-19 preparedness and hospital infrastructure in these districts.

According to a source in the government, Angul district administration is setting up a 150-bed hospital with provision for eight ICUs at Nehru Shatabdi Hospital in Talcher. Dedicated doctors and other medical staff will be deployed here. It is being built with joint contributions from state government and Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC).

Pandian inspected the facilities at the under-construction hospital and interacted with hospital’s administration, district’s administration and OMCL officials.

Besides, the 5T secretary also visited Dhenkanal and Jagatsinghpur districts and inspected the COVID-19 hospitals there.

During his visit to Jagatsinghpur district, Pandian visited a migrant labour camp at Paradip and lauded the efforts put into taking care of migrants from other states who are stuck here.

It may be mentioned here that a total of 86 labourers hailing from West Bengal, Bihar and Balasore are staying in Sandhakud Coast Guard Colony camp. They are mostly construction workers stranded owing to lockdown.

According to the district administration, complete care of the labourers is being taken here which includes free food twice daily, dispersion of dry ration and regular health check-up.