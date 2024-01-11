Islamabad: A 6.0 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Pakistan Thursday, according to the country’s meteorological department.

The epicenter of the quake was in Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) posted on X.

The 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck at 2:20 pm (local time) in the Hindu Kush region at a depth of 213 kms.

An earthquake originated on 11-01-2024 at 14:20 PST

Mag: 6.0

Depth: 213 km

Lat: 36.16 N

Long: 70.63 E

Epicenter: Hindu Kush Region Afghanistan #Earthquakes — Pak Met Department محکمہ موسمیات (@pmdgov) January 11, 2024

Afghanistan was rattled twice by quakes of Magnitude 6 and above since October last year.