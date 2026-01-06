Tokyo: A strong earthquake hit western Japan Tuesday, but there was no danger of a tsunami, and no major damage or life-threatening injuries were reported.

The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2, occurred in Shimane prefecture in northwestern Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The agency later upgraded the quake to magnitude 6.4.

The prefectural capital of Matsue and nearby cities, including some in the neighbouring Tottori prefecture, were among the most strongly shaken.

The epicentre was located inland at a depth of about 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), the agency said, adding there was no risk of a tsunami.

JMA officials, however, cautioned residents in the region against the possibility of subsequent powerful quakes for about a week.

Local fire departments received several reports of minor injuries, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. Shinkansen bullet trains were temporarily suspended or delayed in the region.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority said no abnormalities were found at the Shimame nuclear power plant and a related facility in the region.

Japan is on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, which is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone areas.

AP