Jakarta: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 jolted off Indonesia’s western province of Aceh Saturday without causing giant waves, the country’s meteorology, climatology, and geophysics agency said.

The agency had earlier released the undersea-earthquake magnitude of 6.5 before revising it, Xinhua news agency reported.

The quake occurred at 12:19 p.m. Jakarta time (0519 GMT) with its epicenter situated at 372 km southwest of Calang city, the capital of Aceh Jaya regency and a depth of 12 km, it reported.

The tremors of the quake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, the agency said.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes for its position on a vulnerable quake-hit zone called “the Pacific Ring of Fire.”