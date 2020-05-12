Bhubaneswar: The inmate count in prisons across the state has witnessed a rise of around 6.43 per cent in 2019 as compared to the previous year. The number of prisoners in the state jails has risen to 17,563 in 2019 as against 16,501 in 2018.

There were as many as 3,725 convicts including 127 women out of the total convicts lodged in various jails in 2019. Similarly, the rest 13,838 inmates in state jails were under trials including 24 detainees.

As many as 15,223 prisoners were lodged in various jails of the state against the available capacity of 18,012 in 2017.

Meanwhile, the capacity of the state prisons was increased to 19,176 keeping in view the increasing number of inmates in 2018. There were as many as 16,501 prison inmates in various jails of the state in 2018.

The occupancy rate in 2017 was 84 per cent which jumped to 86.1 per cent in 2018, and it was 92.35 per cent in 2019; registering a rise of 6.25 per cent. There are currently 86 prisons functioning in the state which include one jail exclusively for women at Sambalpur and another open air jail at Jamujhari near the Capital city.

Speaking to Orissa POST, SK Upadhayay, DG, prisons and director correctional homes, said, “The occupancy rate is not such a worrying factor as two new convict jails with capacity to hold 1,000 inmates at Athgarh in Cuttack and Sundargarh will soon become operational this year.”

Meanwhile, the data also revealed that as many as 69,794 prisoners were admitted in while 68,732 inmates were released on bail from various prisons across the state in 2019.

On the other hand, as many as 53 inmates died during the same period in state as compared to 51 in 2018. Out of the total 53 deaths, 48 inmates died due to illness while four committed suicide in various jails. One under-trial prisoner was murdered on the premises of Choudwar Circle Jail in 2019.