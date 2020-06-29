Chhatrapur: A complete shutdown of six days has been enforced in Chhatrapur NAC in Ganjam district. The shutdown will come into effect from Tuesday. This information was provided by district administration officials here Monday. The shutdown will be implemented as there has been a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in the district.

Meanwhile continuing his relentless fight against the invisible enemy, Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange released a video message Sunday night imploring people to follow certain rules. He said that if the rules are followed people can save themselves and their close ones from COVID-19 infection.

In the video, Kulange has asked people not to leave their houses unless there is an emergency. He has also requested people not to travel more than one kilometre for essential commodities.

Kulange has advised people to keep a contact diary in which they should note all they meet. If anyone comes in contact with any suspected COVID-19 patient, people should immediately inform ASHAs of their locality.

Kulange also cautioned people against joining any public gatherings. He has warned of legal action if people flout rules. Similarly, if shop owners are found without masks and gloves and not ensuring social distance, FIR will be registered against them. Their shops will also be closed down for seven days.

PNN