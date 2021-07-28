Jammu: Six people died, five were injured and 30 to 40 went missing Wednesday when a cloudburst hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district.

Shafqat Hussain, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar told reporters that six bodies have been recovered while five were rescued in an injured condition after flash floods were triggered by cloudburst that hit Honzan village in Dachan area of Kishtwar district.

“The injured have been shifted to hospital. 30 to 40 people are still missing. Rescue teams have to cover 25 kms of motorable road and 15 kms of trek to reach the place.

“Local police, army and disaster relief force are engaged in rescue operation. It is raining heavily in the area which is hampering the rescue operation”, the SSP said.