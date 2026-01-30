Berhampur: A special POCSO court Thursday sentenced six persons to 20 years in jail for the gangrape of a minor girl here in 2024.

The convicts were identified as Rutun Kumar Das, 25, of Padhi Colony, Aska; Rudra Jena, 24, of Babanpur Patnasahi, Aska; Abhilash Palei, 21, of Balisahi, Beguniapada; Akash Nayak, 29, of Sampalli under Sorada police limits; Juman Gouda, 22, of Kendupat under Khallikote police limits; and Omkar Jena, 26, of Bhutasarsing under Purushottampur police limits.

The court also slapped a fine of 10,000 on each convict. Failure to pay will result in an additional 18 months of imprisonment. The total fine amount of 60,000 is to be awarded to the victim, the court said.

According to the case records, the girl, a Class XII student of a private college, was waiting for her father near Hillpatna, May 3, 2024, when she was approached by Rutun, the prime accused and her male friend.

Rutun lured her to a place in Brahmanagar Second Lane, where he and others took turns to rape her.