Baripada/Bolangir: At least six people were killed and 11 others injured in three separate road accidents in the state, police said Sunday. Two persons, riding a motorcycle, were killed Sunday morning after being hit by a vehicle on National Highway-26 near Madhiapali in Bolangir district, a senior officer said. Locals spotted the two victims lying in a pool of blood and informed the police. The two were taken to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival, he said. The deceased are yet to be identified, the officer said.

He added that the police had registered a case and started an investigation. Four people were killed and 11 others injured in two separate accidents in Mayurbhanj district late Saturday. Two persons, riding a motorcycle, rammed into a truck and died on the spot near Palbani on NH-18 on the outskirts of Baripada town, the police said. The deceased were identified as Bikash Mohanta (25) and Mitu Mohanta (26). In another accident, a speeding car with 13 people on board hit a roadside tree near Khasadiha on the BaripadaLulung road, another officer said. The driver and one passenger died on the spot, while 11 others were injured, he said.

The deceased were identified as Bhuban Singh (40), the driver, and Jayanta Singh (30). The injured passengers were admitted to the PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada, the official said. The district police registered two cases and bodies were sent to the hospital for post-mortem, the officer informed.