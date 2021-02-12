Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu): At least six workers of a private fireworks factory near Sattur in this district were killed in an explosion at the unit Friday, police said. The massive explosion happened while some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks, informed the police.

Ten fire fighting units from various locations have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire in the factory at Acchankulam village. Initial reports quoting fire service personnel said about 10 people were injured in the explosion. Sources said that the toll may rise as four of the injured are in very critical condition.

Locals however, alleged that a number of people may have been trapped inside when the explosion took place. Fire service personnel said that they are trying to ascertain facts. However, the blaze is very intense and they have not been able to go near the building where the explosion took place. They also stated that more units has been called for backup.