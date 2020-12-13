Mumbai: Actor Shekhar Suman Sunday called for a digital protest demanding closure into the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR), six months after his death.

Suman feels the case needs a closure now as it has been six months since Sushant’s demise and yet the case has not concluded.

“Tomorrow it would be exactly six months since SSR left this world and yet we await the final verdict. Who are the culprits? And why are all of us still crying for justice? Is there any hope left? Tomorrow let’s each one of us unitedly raise our voices. #SSRDigitalProtest,” Suman tweeted Sunday.

In another tweet, Suman appealed to the media for their cooperation and support.

The actor wrote,”This is an appeal to all news channels, print media and social media activists to revisit Sushant’s death case tomorrow and demand for justice because “justice delayed is justice denied”. The case needs a closure since six months have passed. #SSRDigitalProtestTomorrow.”

Shekhar Suman has been actively demanding a probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput with the hashtag #justiceforSushant trending on social media.

Suman did not celebrate his birthday December 7 this year in honour of the late actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment June 14. His death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate.

IANS