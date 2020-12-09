Chattarpur: Six members of a marriage party were killed after their SUV fell into a well in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district. The accident took place around Tuesday midnight, police said Wednesday. They informed that SUV’s driver failed to spot the unguarded well in Deewanji ke Purva village and the vehicle fell into it. Giving this information, Maharajpur police station in-charge IZY Khan said six occupants died on the spot. Three others were rescued after police pulled out the vehicle from the well, he said.

The victims belonged to Swasa village in Mahoba district of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. They had come to the village in Madhya Pradesh for a marriage function, Khan informed.

The deceased were identified as Chatrapal Singh (40), Raju Kushwaha (37), Ramratan Ahirwar (37), Ghanshyam Ahirwar (55), Kuldeep Ahirwar (22) and Ramdheen Ahirwar (50), police said.

Condoling their deaths, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced financial assistance of Rs 2,00,000 to the kin of the victims.