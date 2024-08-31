Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police Friday claimed to have busted a motorcycle-theft gang with the arrest of six persons from Puri. As many as 31 bikes have been recovered. The accused are history sheeters who were in the habit of lifting bikes each time after being released from jail, said Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda. One motorcycle engine, five master keys and three mobile phones have been seized from the possession of the accused, he said. The accused were identified as Krishna Kandi, 24, Sudarsan Das, 36, Rama Chandra Behera, 28, Sanaj Behera, 29, Dilu Sahoo, 25 and Jagan Rout, 22.

The prime accused Krishna was booked by Lingaraj Police in August, 2023 in a bike theft case, while Dilu was rounded up by Khandagiri Police in February, 2023 in a NDPS case, the twin city police commissioner said. Giving details about the modus operandi of the accused, Panda said they would mainly target two-wheelers at office parking lots in prime locations such as Utkal Kanika Galleria, Bhubaneswar Court and Tankpani Road. While Kandi would open the bike’s lock using master keys, Dilu and Akash kept a close watch on the owner’s movement to commit the theft at ease. On each occasion, the trio would visit the City on one bike and return to Puri with two additional stolen bikes. The rest gang members used to scout for potential buyers for the stolen bikes, he added.

“To eliminating suspicion among buyers, the gang members would cite ‘financial issues’ owing to pending hospital bills that compelled them to sell their bikes. On several occasions, they dismantled the bikes and sold their spare parts in the open market,” said Panda. The accused men were booked under Section 303 (2) of BNS and were produced before a local court Friday for remand.

DEBADURLLAV HARICHANDAN, OP