Nilagiri: Six Forest department officials were injured after an elephant attacked their patrolling vehicle at Khumkut in Kuldiha sanctuary in Balasore district Wednesday night. According to sources, the elephant was wreaking havoc in the area. The officials had reached the spot in an SUV at around 10 pm to drive away the animal.

However, the elephant attacked their vehicle and pushed it into a nearby stream. As a result, six Forest department officials inside the vehicle received injuries. They somehow managed to come out of the vehicle. They were later treated at Nilagiri hospital. The vehicle was also recovered. Kuldiha ranger Ananta Jena rushed to the spot and admitted the injured staff to the Nilagiri hospital.