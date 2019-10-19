With cricket seen a religion across the globe, cricketers are almost worshipped by die-hard fans. There are many fans who try to follow every action of their favourite cricketers.
In such scenario, it is hard to get away with doing nasty kinds of stuff. Time and again, we have seen cricketers have found themselves in the middle of these controversies.
Let’s have a look into some cricketers who were caught in s*x scandals.
- Kevin Pietersen: Before his marriage, Pietersen dated a playboy model and Bigboss contestant, Vanessa Nimmo. Their relationship didn’t work out for more than a month, and the star cricketer dumped Vanessa. Soon after that, the model decided to spoil the image of the cricketer coming out in the media and revealing how Pietersen used to pester her for having s*x. ‘Kevin was desperate for s*x and kept pestering me all day. I certainly wasn’t hit for six by his performance,’ the lady said after the break-up.
- Chris Gayle: The self-proclaimed Universe Boss was found socialising with three British women in his Sri Lankan hotel room during the ICC World T20 2012. A timely intervention by the West Indies team’s bodyguards, who called the police and handed over the women to them, saved the day for him. Gayle also asked for a TV presenter after one of the games in BBL in Australia.
- IMAM-UL-HAQ: Pakistan cricketer Imam-ul-Haq has landed in deep controversy after a series of obscene chats were out on social media allegedly of him having multiple affairs and cheating on girls. WhatsApp chats were put out on Twitter to accuse Imam of exploiting women.
- Shami: Team India cricketer Mohammed Shami’s life has been turned upside down last year when his wife Hasin Jahan levelled allegations of extra-marital affairs against him. She also released what she claimed were photos of the player with other women. She also accused Shami of fixing India’s matches. However, the player had denied all the charges against him and had said that he is ready to fight the case in the court.
- Shahid Afridi: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi along with his teammates Atiq uz-Zaman and Hasan Raza were found with a group of girls in a hotel of Karachi before heading for a tournament in Singapore. Pakistan Cricket Board took strong action against the players and dropped Afridi from the Champions Trophy squad in 2000.
- Alex Hales: Cricketer Alex Hales has been accused of cheating on his girlfriend of three years Danni Gisbourne