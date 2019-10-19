With cricket seen a religion across the globe, cricketers are almost worshipped by die-hard fans. There are many fans who try to follow every action of their favourite cricketers.

In such scenario, it is hard to get away with doing nasty kinds of stuff. Time and again, we have seen cricketers have found themselves in the middle of these controversies.

Let’s have a look into some cricketers who were caught in s*x scandals.

Kevin Pietersen: Before his marriage, Pietersen dated a playboy model and Bigboss contestant, Vanessa Nimmo. Their relationship didn’t work out for more than a month, and the star cricketer dumped Vanessa. Soon after that, the model decided to spoil the image of the cricketer coming out in the media and revealing how Pietersen used to pester her for having s*x. ‘Kevin was desperate for s*x and kept pestering me all day. I certainly wasn’t hit for six by his performance,’ the lady said after the break-up.