Gone are the days when girlfriends and wives were always younger than male. Be it Sachin Tendulkar or Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, many couples ducked the trend and have had a successful married life.

Here’s a list of stars who found love in older women:

Abhishek Bachchan: The most-talked about couple in the B-Town – Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, also have the age- angle to their love story. Abhishek is 2 years younger than his wife. The pair got married in 2007 and have a daughter together.

Aditya Pancholi: Aditya is 6 years younger than his wife Zarina, who believes that its destiny that has brought them together. Despite their altercations often being highlighted in media, the pair has been married for over 27 years.

Sunil Dutt: It’ll be surprising to know that the legendary actor Sunil Dutt who married Nargis, was a year younger than her. Their chemistry sparked off when Sunil saved her life on the sets of Mother India (1957). Nargis once told Sunil, “I am so attached to you that even death can’t take me away completely from you.”

Sachin Tendulkar: The god of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar is 6 years younger than his wife Anjali. He believes that the age gap between the two indeed helped them more of an understanding towards each other. Married in 1995, they have been together for more than 18 years now. They have two children named – Sarah and Arjun.

Raj Kundra: The proud co-owners of an IPL franchise, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty, married in 2009. The duo met at an event of ‘S2’ perfumes, where it was being launched, and they instantly hit it off. Raj Kundra is actually 3 months younger than his wife. Viaan is the name of their only baby.

Dhanush: Aishwarya Rajnikanth Dhanush is a film director and a classical dancer. Aishwarya is the eldest daughter of Mr. Rajnikanth, who married Dhanush in 2012. Dhanush is a year younger than his wife.