Kanpur: All the six cops who were arrested in connection with the death of Kanpur businessman, Manish Gupta, have now been charged with murder in the CBI chargesheet. All the six cops were arrested in October after the death sparked huge outrage in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the state elections.

The CBI took up the case on the request of the UP government, the central agency said in a statement Friday. The probe agency added that the cops have been charged with murder, hurting, and criminal conspiracy.

In September, Mr Gupta, 36, was meeting his friends at a Gorakhpur hotel. They were having a fun-filled evening when a team of cops barged into their room for a late-night raid.

The raid was led by a senior inspector, Gupta’s family had alleged. The cops were accused of assaulting the businessman and then delaying taking him to the hospital after he suffered multiple injuries. Ultimately due to the delay in treatment, Gupta died, his family said in the complaint.

Former Station House Officer Jagat Narayan Singh, former head constable Kamlesh Singh Yadav, sub-inspectors – Akshay Kumar Mishra, Vijay Yadav, and Rahul Dubey – have been named in the chargesheet.

It was also alleged that as Gupta protested against the raid, the cops started beating him, resulting in grievous injuries to him. He died on the spot,” said the CBI statement.