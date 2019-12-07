Kolkata: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in the Garden Reach area of this city. The incident came to light after the girl narrated her plight Friday. The 19-year-old neighbour has been arrested by the police and charged under the POCSO Act

According to information available from the cops here, the victim’s mom was not in the house when the incident occurred. The girl was also very traumatized after the incident and did not reveal anything to her mother the day the incident occurred.

Seeing her daughter in an uneasy frame of mind, the mother persisted and asked her what had gone wrong. The usually cheerful girl then broke down and narrated her ordeal.

It seems that the neighbour who the girl knew, walked into the house quite easily. He then on a pretext locked up the girl in the bathroom and raped her. Then he left quietly latching the door from outside. Somehow, the girl managed to come out of the bathroom after a couple of hours.

The man was arrested after a complaint was filed by the rape survivor’s mother, a senior officer said.

Medical test report of the girl is awaited, police said, adding that further investigation is on. He also said that the accused has confessed that he had locked the girl in the bathroom, but has said that he did not frame her and is being framed.

Agencies