Agartala: In a barbaric incident, a 6-year-old girl was murdered after being raped by a 30-year-old man in southern Tripura, police said Friday.

The accused, Kachakla Tripura, was arrested by the police late Thursday evening.

Police said that when the victim was playing with Kachakla Tripura’s daughter in the latter’s courtyard at Ghorakappa village in Gomati district on Thursday, the accused kidnapped the girl and after raping her repeatedly killed the minor and dumped her body in a jungle.

“The accused confessed that he after repeated rape strangled the kid to death in the jungle,” the police said.

The victim was a friend of Kachakla Tripura’s daughter.

IANS